2023: Atiku warns against returning APC to power

THE presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has warned Nigerians against returning the All Progressives Congress (APC) to power in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku also warned that it will be dangerous to elect a ‘greenhorn’.

He gave the warning in a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter handle on Monday, January 16.

It will be dangerous for Nigeria to relinquish their future to a greenhorn or the national leader of the same party that brought us to this very sorry situation. #AtikuAtNESG — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 16, 2023

The PDP presidential candidate noted that the APC was responsible for Nigeria’s problems.

The former Vice President said, “Capital has taken a flight alongside policy incoherence which continues to cause an impediment to economic growth. The failure of the APC-led government is staring every Nigerian in the face.

“It will be dangerous for Nigeria to relinquish their future to a greenhorn or the national leader of the same party that brought us to this very sorry situation.”

In the same vein, he noted that partnership with the private sector is necessary for the success of any economic policy.

Atiku assured of a strong partnership with the private sector if elected. The partnership, according to him, will provide jobs, economic and infrastructural growth, and alleviate poverty.

“No one should downplay the enormity of the task ahead. I have a good knowledge of the challenges facing Nigeria. I will come prepared and experienced.

“Our government will tackle the deficit in infrastructure financing and fast-track infrastructure development in the country.

“We will create a strong partnership with the private sector to create jobs, grow our infrastructure, and fight poverty.

“We will support the private sector to drive growth. We have done it before, and you know we can do it again,” he said.