29.1 C
Abuja

2023: Ayu lacks capacity to influence votes – Wike

News
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has claimed that national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, lacks the capacity to influence votes.

He made the claim on Friday in Port Harcourt during a live media chat which was aired by major TV stations and monitored by The ICIR.

Wike, who has been calling for Ayu’s removal, said he was not afraid of the PDP national chairman.

“What will Ayu do to me? What will he do? Can Ayu come and tell Rivers people not to vote? He does not have the capacity to do that. So why am I going to be afraid of him?” Wike queried.

Speaking on why he has remained persistent on the call for Ayu’s resignation, Wike said, “We’ve not done primaries, a man (Ayu) came out and say if the presidential candidate comes out from the North I will leave. Honour it. It’s part of leadership.”

Wike claimed Ayu was taking Nigerians for granted while he and his camp were working towards making the party better.

“What they should do I have always said, let’s move our party. Forget about this jamboree. The election is in the state. It is in the local governments. It’s in the wards. It’s in the units,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“There is no way I can sit in anywhere and you say Ayu is the chairman of the party. There is no way,” he added.

According to Wike, the demand was about the right of the South as he implied that the interest of his people was all that matters to him.

“You are denying my people their own right. It will be foolish of me from the South to adjudicate that position of chairmanship. Nobody should talk to me about the interest of party. You have to talk to me about the interest of my people,” he said.

Reacting to the money paid into the accounts of some members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by the national chairman, Wike said the development was not without ulterior motives.

“When it was discussed, Ayu said everyone should calm down that Nigerians are interested. They will bring money to the party,” he revealed.

“I just feel that we are not pushed to the wall. If we are pushed to the wall, what the people will hear will be something else,” Wike added.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

World News

UK’s new Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng fired

BRITISH Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday fired Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng after less...
Featured News

Four jailed over $4,254 Internet scam in Kaduna

FOUR Internet fraudsters have been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms for cybercrime...
Elections

National Award: Almost all honorees should be in prison – Galadima

VIRTUALLY all the people honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday should be in...
Featured News

Lagos to probe nurses over footage of Rico Swavey’s last moments

THE Lagos State Government has vowed to probe all the medical practitioners who were...
Tech and Innovation

Microsoft Office suite becomes Microsoft 365 app

MICROSOFT Corporation has announced that it will merge its productivity suite into one application, the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUK’s new Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng fired

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.