26.1 C
Abuja

2023 budget presentation: Nigeria’s debt within limit compared to other countries – Buhari

News
Raji Olatunji
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has described Nigeria’s debt position as still within acceptable limits.

Buhari made the remark today while presenting the proposed 2023 budget to the leadership of the National Assembly for approval.

The ICIR had reported that Buhari would be appearing before a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives today, October 7, 2022, to present the 2023 appropriation bill.

This development followed the passing of the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) by the National Assembly during the week.

The MTEF/FSP is a document that contains parameters with which the annual budget is prepared.

The estimated expenditure for the 2023 fiscal year is N19.7 trillion with Total Recurrent (Non-Debt) of N8.53 trillion, Personnel Costs (Ministires, Departments and Agencies) of N827.8 billion; and Capital Expenditure (exclusive of transfers) of N3.96 trillion, according to the MTEF/FSP document.

The benchmark for crude oil price was put at $73 per barrel for 2023, the exchange rate at N437.57 and daily oil production of 1.69 million barrels per day (mbp/d), 1.83mbpd, and 1.83mbpd for 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.

- Advertisement -

During the budget presentation, which was aired live on major national television stations and monitored by The ICIR, President Buhari said the government was monitoring the internally generated revenue (IGR) of MDAs.

He noted that the revenue and debt ratios needed close monitoring, adding that revenue shortfall regained the biggest risk.

Buhari, who urged individuals and corporate entities to pay taxes, stated that reducing government spending drastically could affect Nigerians.

Buhari further stated that the low performance of the nation’s oil sector affected the revenue drive in fiscal 2022.

He disclosed that as of July this year, N8.2 trillion had been spent out of the N17.69 trillion budget, adding that Nigeria met its debt obligations despite the challenges.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

NDLEA arrests 72 suspects in Oyo over drug-related offences

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 72 suspects between July and...
Breaking News

Appeal Court orders ASUU to call off strike

THE Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ordered the Academic Staff Union of...
Featured News

FG declares Monday public holiday to mark Maolud Nabiyy

THE Federal Government has declared Monday, 10 October 2022 as public holiday to mark...
Interviews

Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show – how did he fare?

By Allaina Kilby, Swansea University Africa’s most famous funnyman and TV star, the South African...
Health

[INVESTIGATION] Despite Over N800 Million investments, Primary Health Services in Anambra Still in terrible state

By Lawrence Nwimo Antonia Okafor, an auxiliary health worker, can barely contain her frustration at...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG declares Monday public holiday to mark Maolud Nabiyy
Next articleAppeal Court orders ASUU to call off strike

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.