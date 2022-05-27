31.4 C
Abuja

2023: Court clears Jonathan to contest presidential election

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
Goodluck Jonathan
A FEDERAL High Court sitting in Yenagoa has declared that former President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Justice Isa Hamma Dashen, the presiding judge, made the declaration in a judgment in the case numbered FHC/YNG/CS/2022 on Friday.

The judge also held that Jonathan’s right to vie for the office of President again could not be stopped by any retroactive law.

On behalf of Jonathan, the plaintiff Andy Solomon had approached the court, claiming that the former President is “very constitutionally, ethically, and legally qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election”.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

