2023 election is of great concern to us – Northern group

Politics and Governance
Sinafi Omanga
A political and socio-cultural association of leaders in northern Nigeria, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has expressed concern about the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

The ACF chairman, Audu Ogbeh, said today at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Kaduna that it was the group’s prayer that the outcome of the elections would reflect the choices of the people.

“We want to tell Nigerians that 2023 election is of great concern to us. ACF will not accept rigging and thuggery so that the choice of God and Nigerians will prevail. We call on INEC and security agencies to ensure law and order during the election.

“We are hoping and praying to Almighty God to give us the opportunity to elect leaders of our choice who will be the best materials to govern Nigeria,” the group stated.

While commending the Federal government and security agencies on their efforts to make the country safe, Ogbe, who served as Minister of Agriculture under President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015-2019, however, observed that the government was “rather slow” in curtailing terrorism.

“Another issue of great concern to us is insecurity. Insecurity is the biggest tragedy that has befallen the country in the last few years.

“However, security agencies have made tremendous efforts in curtailing the excesses of terrorists in the last six months. We look forward to their total elimination. But we regret that the steps taken by government were not fast enough,” it stated.

The group also called on the Federal government to take steps to curtail flooding, which it says “has done a great disaster to agriculture and the people.”

Sinafi Omanga
