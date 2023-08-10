22.9 C
Abuja
2023 flood: Over 33,000 persons already affected – NEMA

Ijeoma OPARA
Bayelsa flood

THE National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said at least 33,983 persons have been affected by flooding in 2023.

Director, Planning, Research and Forecasting of the Agency Fatima Kasim disclosed this during NEMA Emergency Coordination Forum held in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

Kasim noted that those involved were residents of 10 states which have been affect by cases of flooding in 2023.

“As at Aug. 9, the following data has been collated in respect of 2023 flooding: Number of states affected – 10 states; Number of persons affected – 33,983; Number of persons displaced – 7,353; Number of persons injured – 75; Number of deaths – 5; Number of houses totally damaged – 1,679 and Farmlands totally damaged – 866 hectares,” she said.

The Director highlighted certain factors responsible for flooding in the country, including poor drainage systems and waste management, harmful land usage and climate change.

Also present at the event was Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) Clement Nze, who said at least 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have encountered varying degrees of flooding in 2023.

Nze also identified poor drainage systems as a significant cause of the flood incidents, adding that an overflow of silted rivers was another factor.

NEMA Director-General Mustapha Ahmed urged stakeholders to adopt a unified approach towards disaster and emergency management across the country.

“The emergency coordination forum is an avenue for stakeholders to come together to discuss humanitarian challenges being faced by the citizens as a result of disasters and emergencies.

    “This is to foster partnership, collaboration and cooperation among relevant stakeholders in emergency management in the country,” he said.

    States unprepared for flood, despite warnings

    Many states in Nigeria are unprepared for the 2023 flood, which has been predicted to be worse than that of the previous year.

    The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and NIHSA have predicted that at least 32 states are at high risk of flooding in 2023. Based on this, NEMA introduced the 2023 Climate-Related Disaster Preparedness and Mitigation Strategies, an early warning document with recommendations to minimise flooding.

    However, The ICIR reported that blocked drainage systems, indiscriminate waste disposals and the absence of preventive measures are placing residents of Jigawa, Niger, Rivers, Kogi and Benue at risk of losing lives and properties in the predicted flood.

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR.

