26.6 C
Abuja

2023: It is illegal, unconstitutional for ministers to withdraw resignation letters — Falana

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
Femi Falana Alex Ogbu
Femi Falana (SAN) File Photo for Illustration Purpose
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

HUMAN rights advocate and senior lawyer, Femi Falana, has faulted the withdrawal of resignation letters by ministers who had earlier resigned from President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet.

Falana, in a statement on Friday, said the withdrawal offended Section 306 (2) of the 1999 Constitution.

President Buhari had on Wednesday directed his cabinet members seeking elective positions to tender their resignation on or before May 16, 2022.

The president later on Friday met with the affected ministers who had resigned for a valedictory meeting.

A few hours after the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said that he had withdrawn his presidential aspiration and would remain in office as minister.

There were also reports that the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, also withdrew their political aspirations.

But Falana argued that only a re-appointment by the president could bring the nine ministers who had resigned their appointments back to the Federal Executive Council, if cleared by the Nigerian Senate again.

- Advertisement -

“Having resigned from the Buhari administration, Mr Abubakar Malami and Dr Chris Ngige were reported to have withdrawn their letters of resignation after the farewell meeting.

“Such withdrawal is illegal as it constitutes a gross contravention of section 306 (2) of the constitution which stipulates that ‘the resignation of any person from any office established by this constitution shall take effect when the writing signifying the resignation is received by the authority or person to whom it is addressed or by any person authorised by that authority or person to receive it.’ ”

He said that the resignation of the former ministers had taken effect, adding that they cannot return to the cabinet either on their own volition or on the directive of the president.

“Therefore, if the former ministers are going to be reappointed, the president is required by section 147 of the Constitution to submit names to the Senate for fresh screening and confirmation,” he said.

 

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Investigations

How Abuja became the city with uncovered manholes

MANHOLES and gully pots are supposed to be an advantage to any urban city,...
Conflict and Security

Deborah: Buhari condemns killing, orders extensive probe

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of a female student, Deborah Samuel,...
National News

Deborah: Global Rights petitions FG, seek prosecution of murderers

A HUMAN Rights Organisation, Global Rights, has called on Nigerians to sign a petition seeking...
Elections

2023: Ngige withdraws from presidential race

MINISTER of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has withdrawn his decision to run for...
Judiciary

2023: Court stops CBN, INEC from blocking Emefiele’s presidential bid

A high court sitting in Kwale, Delta State, has restrained the Central Bank of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow Abuja became the city with uncovered manholes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.