25.7 C
Abuja
25.7 C
Abuja

2023: Nigerian Economic Summit set for dialogue with presidential candidates

Business and Economy
Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share this story

THE Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says plans are underway to hold a series of dialogue on the Nigerian economy with the candidates in next month’s presidential election.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola, said in a statement today that the dialogue would be part of the group’s principle to provide economic foundation for democracy.

Jaiyeola revealed that the idea was also to intensify discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

Nigeria, he said, was at a decisive point in its history with the 2023 polls drawing closer, while stressing the importance of Nigerians making informed voting choices.

“The challenge before us, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of a process towards a leadership with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of our great nation towards shared economic prosperity.

“In a bid to live up to our mandate to foster the establishment of an economic foundation for democracy, we will actively seek independent direct engagements with the presidential candidates,” he added.

He informed that the engagement would dwell on critical economic policy reform issues and prescriptions, in the national interest.

- Advertisement -

He also said that the presidential dialogue series was geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation.

The engagement, he added, would provide a unique platform and opportunity for presidential candidates to discuss their economic agenda in an environment of civil discourse.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Oil and Gas

FG shifts fuel importation deadline to 2024

THE Federal government on Monday projected that Nigeria would be ending the importation of...
Conflict and Security

Police rescue six victims of Edo train attack

THE Edo State Police Command says it has rescued six of the passengers abducted...
Media Opportunities

East-West Center hosts webinar on China’s covid policy

THE East-West Center is inviting registrations for its webinar on the topic, "China: The...
News

Raymond Dokpesi released after London arrest

THE management of African Independent Television (AIT) has announced the release of the founder...
Energy and Power

AEDC decries frequent attacks on facilities, partners security outfits

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) on Sunday, January 8, expressed concerns over the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Police rescue six victims of Edo train attack
Next article
FG shifts fuel importation deadline to 2024

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.