2023: Nigerian Economic Summit set for dialogue with presidential candidates

THE Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) says plans are underway to hold a series of dialogue on the Nigerian economy with the candidates in next month’s presidential election.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NESG, Laoye Jaiyeola, said in a statement today that the dialogue would be part of the group’s principle to provide economic foundation for democracy.

Jaiyeola revealed that the idea was also to intensify discussions on the roadmap towards an inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.

Nigeria, he said, was at a decisive point in its history with the 2023 polls drawing closer, while stressing the importance of Nigerians making informed voting choices.

“The challenge before us, therefore, is to ensure the evolution of a process towards a leadership with a broad knowledge of the issues and the political will to steer the ship of our great nation towards shared economic prosperity.

“In a bid to live up to our mandate to foster the establishment of an economic foundation for democracy, we will actively seek independent direct engagements with the presidential candidates,” he added.

He informed that the engagement would dwell on critical economic policy reform issues and prescriptions, in the national interest.

- Advertisement -

He also said that the presidential dialogue series was geared towards sensitising stakeholders and citizens of Nigeria on peaceful, informed and accountable democratic participation.

The engagement, he added, would provide a unique platform and opportunity for presidential candidates to discuss their economic agenda in an environment of civil discourse.