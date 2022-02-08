28.8 C
Abuja

2023: Nigerians urged to elect leaders that can develop the nation

Bankole Abe
1min read

THE Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin, Kwara State Issa Aremu has urged Nigerians to vote for leaders that can develop the country in 2023.

He advised Nigerians to think beyond the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill and start searching for quality leaders that can develop Nigeria in the 2023 elections.

Aremu said this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said, “As we are moving towards 2023 elections, we must have quality control of our politics. Our politics must be very strong in the quality of elected leaders in the general elections.

“It would be nice to see the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed into law so that we can have a free and fair election and I have no doubt that the executive will do what is necessary. But that is just the means to an end.

“The end is the development of Nigeria. We may have a free and fair election, votes may count as they have been counting with all our challenges, we are going to produce governors, senators, president. What we must ask at the end of the day is that do they deliver development to Nigeria? And that’s where the energy should be this time.

“Now, whoever wants to become our senator, our governor, our president must respond to issues of national development. Let there be a disagreement but let’s know what the disagreements are. And the disagreement should be about what will build Nigeria, and not what will divide us.”

According to him, the debate over zoning of the presidency between the North and South has nothing to do with Nigeria’s development.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

