2023: Obi assures Nigerians of 25,000mw of electricity if elected

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has assured Nigerians of 25,000 megawatts of electricity before the end of 2025 if elected President.

Obi made the promise at the Chatham House in London on Monday, January 16.

He said that his administration would see to the provision of stable electricity to improve production in the country.

“Our solution to the power problem in Nigeria is comprehensive and is well covered by our manifesto. We will ensure that we deal with the issue of transmission distribution.

“We will achieve a stable 7000 megawatts by the end of this year, provide 11,000 megawatts by 2024 and 25,000 megawatts by 2025,” he said.

He stressed that energy is important for local manufacturing and creation of employment opportunities.

“We will support local manufacturing capacities and expand local random factories around the universities, training centres and workshops.”

Obi also promised to improve the educational sector.