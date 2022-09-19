22.8 C
2023: Peter Obi can’t fix Nigeria’s security challenges – Oshiomhole

Raji Olatunji
Secondus' travails mirror the chain of events that led to Adams Oshiomhole's removal as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
FORMER Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is not capable of fixing the security challenges affecting Nigeria.

Oshiomhole, who is also the former mational chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed this on Sunday, September 18 at the Progressive Young Leaders Summit organised by the party in Abuja.

According to him, Peter Obi failed to curb the nefarious actions of a dreadful gang called Bakassi Boys when he was a serving governor in Anambra State.

Bakassi Boys, which was initially known as a vigilante group, was later said to be responsible for extrajudicial killings experienced in the South East.

Oshiomhole, who is also a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said Obi left the insecurity challenges in Anambra for his successor, Obiano, to resolve.

He said, “For those of you who are social media warriors, there are issues here that you need to speak to. Go to Google and look at the first six months of governor Obaino’s administration in Anambra state.

“What you will find on YouTube is governor Obaino using bulldozers to demolish the houses of kidnappers and those who were involved in what they called Bakassi boys or even girls.

“Who was the governor when Bakassi developed in Anambra and who solved the problem? So, if a man couldn’t fix a security challenge in his own state which requires courage, how can he convince that he would fix the security challenges all over Nigeria?”

 

Raji Olatunji
Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

