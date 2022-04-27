2023: Sokoto govt confirms resignation of 13 cabinet members

— 1 min read

THE Sokoto State government has confirmed the resignation of 13 cabinet members who intend to contest elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

The 13 officials include 11 commissioners, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the governor’s Chief of Staff.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Waziri Tanbuwal, Mukhtar Umar Magori.

The commissioners of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing, and Careers and Security, Abdussamad Dasuki, Sagir Bafarawa, Bashir Gorau, Aminu Bala Bodinga and Garba Moyi, respectively, are among those that resigned.

Other commissioners who resigned are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs – Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Abdullahi Maigwandu, respectively.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sa’idu Umar, and the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori, also resigned their appointments.