- Advertisement -
31.4 C
Abuja

2023: Sokoto govt confirms resignation of 13 cabinet members

News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE Sokoto State government has confirmed the resignation of 13 cabinet members who intend to contest elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

The 13 officials include 11 commissioners, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and the governor’s Chief of Staff.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Governor Aminu Waziri Tanbuwal, Mukhtar Umar Magori.

The commissioners of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing, and Careers and Security, Abdussamad Dasuki, Sagir Bafarawa, Bashir Gorau, Aminu Bala Bodinga and Garba Moyi, respectively, are among those that resigned.

Other commissioners who resigned are those of Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs – Bashir Gidado, Salihu Maidaji, Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Abdullahi Maigwandu, respectively.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Sa’idu Umar, and the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori, also resigned their appointments.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Senate passes bill banning ransom payments to kidnappers

THE Nigerian Senate has passed a bill that bans ransom payments to kidnappers in...
National News

Hajj 2022 : NAHCON allocates 1,403 seats to Kwara

By Dare Akogun ABOUT 1,403 intending pilgrims from Kwara State are expected to perform the...
News

NIN/SIM: ALTON engages with FG over blocked sims

THE Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has continued to engage the...
News

2023: Group raises N100m to pick APC presidential forms for Nwajiuba

A GROUP, Project Nigeria, has reportedly raised over N100 million to purchase the All...
News

2023: NDLEA proposes drug tests for all political aspirants

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has proposed drug tests for all those...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

INSIDE STORY: How NFF sold ‘N120m worth ticketing’ right at N5m for Nigeria–Ghana return...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of pupil during Dubai games

Living with ghosts (I) : Life after encounter with police brutality in Bayelsa state

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHajj 2022 : NAHCON allocates 1,403 seats to Kwara
Next articleSenate passes bill banning ransom payments to kidnappers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.