2023: Sultan denies endorsing Obi as preferred candidate

SULTAN of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar Ill, has denied endorsing the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He warned those peddling malicious rumors of his purported endorsement of the LP presidential candidate to desist from doing so.

A statement signed by the Sultan’s media aide, Bashir Adefaka, described reports that the Sultan had endorsed Obi as false.

The reports claimed that the Sultan endorsed Obi when the LP candidate visited the Sultan’s palace on Wednesday, January 18. But the media aide, Adedaka, said Obi did not visit the Sultan on the said date.

“Ordinarily the (reports) should not be dignified with a pinch of reaction but because of the need to put the record straight for the sake of truth-seeking Nigerians.

“It would interest Nigerians to know that presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, was not one of those that paid a visit to the palace, whether on Wednesday or Thursday. So how some agents of discord whose stock-in-trade is to thrive on cooking falsehoods and peddling fake news think they can get through with this remains unknown to common sense,” he stated.

The media aide explained that the fake news will not deter the Sultan from being a multifaceted leader and father to all.

He stressed that the Sultan is more concerned about security, peace and unity of Nigeria at this time, as he is not a politician.