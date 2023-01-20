20.1 C
Abuja

2023: Sultan denies endorsing Obi as preferred candidate

News
Faith Abeka
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

SULTAN of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar Ill, has denied endorsing the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

He warned those peddling malicious rumors of his purported endorsement of the LP presidential candidate to desist from doing so.

A statement signed by the Sultan’s media aide, Bashir Adefaka, described reports that the Sultan had endorsed Obi as false.

The reports claimed that the Sultan endorsed Obi when the LP candidate visited the Sultan’s palace on Wednesday, January 18. But the media aide, Adedaka, said Obi did not visit the Sultan on the said date.

“Ordinarily the (reports) should not be dignified with a pinch of reaction but because of the need to put the record straight for the sake of truth-seeking Nigerians.

“It would interest Nigerians to know that presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, was not one of those that paid a visit to the palace, whether on Wednesday or Thursday. So how some agents of discord whose stock-in-trade is to thrive on cooking falsehoods and peddling fake news think they can get through with this remains unknown to common sense,” he stated.

The media aide explained that the fake news will not deter the Sultan from being a multifaceted leader and father to all.

- Advertisement -

He stressed that the Sultan is more concerned about security, peace and unity of Nigeria at this time, as he is not a politician.

Author profile
Faith Abeka

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

A’Ibom APC guber ticket: Ita Enang loses appeal

FORMER Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs to President Muhuammadu Buhari, Ita Enang, has...
Opinion

Pope Francis’ visit to Africa comes at a defining moment for the Catholic church

By Stan Chu Ilo, DePaul University During his planned visit to the Democratic Republic of...
Crime

Alleged N50m fraud: Court revokes Ex-Bank manager’s bail

A SPECIAL Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided by Justice Mojisola Dada on...
Mining and Solid Minerals

FG generates N14.59bn from mining licences in five years

THE Federal Government generated N14.59 billion from mining licences in five years. The Director-General Nigeria...
Media Opportunities

National Press Club offers scholarships for student journalists

THE National Press Club (NPC) and the NPC Journalism Institute are offering five scholarships to promising future...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
A’Ibom APC guber ticket: Ita Enang loses appeal

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.