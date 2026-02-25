back to top

2026 Reham Al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship seeks entries

Media Opportunities
Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI

THE United Nations seek entries to its 2026 Reham Al-Farra Memorial Journalism Fellowship.

The fellowship is a unique opportunity for young working journalists between the ages of 22 and 35 from developing countries and countries with economies in transition to cover the UN.

During the programme, fellows have the opportunity to attend special briefings, interview senior UN officials and exchange ideas with colleagues from around the world.

Full-time working journalists can apply for the programme. Freelance journalists can apply too but are encouraged to attach documentation of their press accreditation (e.g., membership in a press syndicate, union, or similar association).

The application for the fellowship is now open until April 3, 2026. Organisers request interested applicants to submit their applications here.

Blessing Otoibhi

