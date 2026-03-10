2027: NAF to support INEC with drones, other logistics

THE NIGERIAN Air Force (NAF) has pledged to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other intelligence tools to monitor the 2027 general elections and help spot security threats.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, an Air Marshal, said the Air Force was “fully mobilising its aircraft, surveillance drones and intelligence assets to support the commission” and was ready to provide “massive logistical, intelligence and aerial security support to the INEC to guarantee credible, safe and well-coordinated polls in 2027.

“The world has changed. Drones and UAVs are game changers. Some of these assets can remain airborne for two to three days, monitoring areas of interest and providing intelligence that can help security agencies respond quickly,” Aneke explained.

He added that with proper coordination between INEC and security agencies, aerial monitoring could detect threats early and prevent election violence.

The Air Chief said his organisation was also preparing its aircraft to quickly move election materials and personnel across the country. “We know how large Nigeria is and the logistical challenges involved in moving materials across difficult terrain. That is why we are preparing our aircraft so that when INEC calls, we will be ready.”

“Some of the Air Force’s C-130 aircraft are undergoing maintenance abroad, but arrangements are being made to deploy other available aircraft to ensure timely delivery of both sensitive and non-sensitive election materials,” he stated.

Aneke emphasised that logistics planning remained the backbone of both military operations and electoral success.

He also proposed joint rehearsals and simulation exercises with INEC ahead of the elections, noting that “in the military, anything you rehearse before execution performs ten times better. Simulation helps you detect faults early so you can fix them before the real operation begins.”

The INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, a professor, described the Air Force’s support as a “major relief” for the commission, highlighting the need for effective logistics and security arrangements. He said upcoming off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun states would serve as tests ahead of the 2027 polls.

“We are happy that the Air Force has stepped forward with its capabilities, especially in reaching difficult terrain and providing aerial monitoring,” Amupitan said.

He added that “an election can only be as good as its logistics” and confirmed that INEC will set up a joint committee with the Air Force to strengthen planning and coordination for the elections.