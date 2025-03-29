Police arraign Abiola Odutayo over murder of Bumpa co-founder Opayele

THE Lagos State Police command has confirmed the arraignment of Abiola Odutayo over Bumpa co-founder Teejay Opayele’s murder.

The March 4, 2025, incident that led to the death of Opayele had caused public outcry, prompting police to reiterate their pledge to justice and transparency.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, on X on Saturday, March 29, following her release from the hospital, Odutayo was arraigned on March 12, 2025, at Court 1, Tinubu, Lagos.

According to the police spokesperson, Odutayo is facing charges of careless and reckless driving on a public highway, which resulted in the death of Opayele.

“We can confirm that following a thorough investigation, Abiola Odutayo ‘f’ was arraigned in Court 1, Tinubu, on March 12, 2025, after she was discharged from the hospital, for driving on a public highway in a reckless and careless manner without due care and attention to other road users and causing the death of one Tunji Opayele ‘m,’ aged 32, and thereby committing an offence,” he posted.

Hundeyin added that the court granted Odutayo bail, and the case has been shifted to April 16, 2025, for the continuation of the matter.

Nigerians from all walks of life, especially on X, have voiced anger over the death of Opayele, who died on March 4, 2025, after a collision on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos.

The driver, Odutayo, allegedly refused to help the critically injured Opayele, reportedly citing worries about his blood staining her car.

Bystanders reportedly laboured to find medical help as several hospitals allegedly refused treatment.

Over 35,000 Nigerians have signed a petition demanding justice for Opayele.

The petitioners are calling for more severe charges, including manslaughter, against Odutayo, the driver for the accident, instead of the current reckless driving charge.They’re also demanding that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice oversee a thorough investigation and ensure proper prosecution.