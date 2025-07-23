27 candidates score one mark as FG releases 2025 common entrance results for Unity Schools

THE Federal Government has released the 2025 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) results for admission into Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) in the country’s 80 Federal Unity Colleges (FUCs).

Presenting the breakdown at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, July 23, the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Ahmad, described the release as “a moment of fulfilment and progress for basic education in Nigeria.”

She said 64,578 candidates registered for admission into JSS 1 across the country’s 80 Federal Unity Colleges, with 61,290 candidates sitting for the test and 3,288 absent.

Out of the total candidates who sat for the exams on June 14, he noted that 13 pupils scored 202 out of the possible 210 marks.

She also noted that 27 candidates scored just one out of the total mark.

The minister, however, didn’t give the data of students who scored average.

“Out of the maximum obtainable score of 210, 13 candidates obtained the highest score of 202, while 27 candidates obtained the lowest score of 1,” Ahmad said.

Shee added: “This year, an unprecedented number of 52 candidates (two candidates from Lagos and 50 candidates from Rivers) were involved in examination malpractice”.

According to her, the results of the separate entrance examination into the Federal Government Academy (FGA), Suleja has also been released.

While giving the breakdown of the the FGA Suleja exam results, the minister noted that out of 3,421 candidates registered, 3,141 sat for the exams.

She further stressed that 280 candidates were absent, while the highest score recorded was 194 and lowest being one.

Ahmad reiterated that the existing admission formula of 60 per cent merit, 30 per cent equality of states, and 10 per cent exigency remained in force.

She also directed the Department of Senior Secondary Education to conclude the admission process swiftly and strictly in line with the guidelines.

“It is a common knowledge that our Federal Unity Colleges have become the first port of call for most parents in the country.

“I want to assure all Nigerian parents that government will continue to do her best to improve on infrastructural development, feeding and teacher quality for effective teaching and learning in our Colleges,” she added.