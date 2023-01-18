300 days after, Buhari govt silent on 96 financiers of terrorism

ON May 29, Muhammadu Buhari will cease to be Nigeria’s President and will, expectedly, hand over to his successor.

When he hands over, it will be without disclosing the identities of individuals and companies that his administration said it had uncovered as financing terrorism in Nigeria, and had promised to exposed.

On assuming office in 2015, President Buhari promised to make security and the economy the focal points of his administration, as he admitted that insecurity was part of the major challenges facing the country.

He vowed to defeat Boko Haram insurgents in the north of the country by providing government forces with better equipment, and lots more.

“I will urgently secure the territorial integrity of the nation. I will never leave the defence of the nation in the hands of hunters, children, and civilian JTF,” were some of the promises of the Buhari campaign that ran on a ‘CHANGE’ mantra.

Almost eight years after, Nigeria continues to face multiple challenges posed by various terrorist groups with devastating human costs that are difficult to assess.

In spite of government counter-terrorism efforts, the prevalence of insecurity in Nigeria had risen, from the Boko Haram insurgency and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), to the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the Yoruba self-determination agitators under the platform of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), to the killings and abductions witnessed around the country.

On July 5, 2022, armed men attacked a minimum security prison in Kuje, a community in the Federal Capital Territory, about 40 kilometres from the city centre, and freed about 900 inmates that included more than 60 Boko Haram suspects. One of the terrorist groups, ISWAP, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Again, on July 25, unidentified assailants killed six officers of the presidential guard brigade responsible for protecting the President, in Bwari, another community in the FCT where a campus of the Nigeria Law School is located.

The ICIR reported that a terrorist group in the North West threatened, in a video, to kidnap President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

These incidents, as well as many others on kidnapping, spread fear, panic and apprehension among the citizens.

In 2020, the Federal Court of Appeal in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sentenced six Nigerians for funding the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Also, in March 2022, the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named and blacklisted six Nigerians on its terror list for their involvement in sponsoring terrorism.

In Nigeria, the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed in February 2022 at a press conference in Abuja that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) had compiled a list of 96 financiers of terrorism.

Muhammed said about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change were linked to terrorists, in addition to 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators who had been identified.

He disclosed that an “analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.”

However, till now, neither President Buhari nor Mohammed has disclosed the names of the terrorism sponsors. They have also failed to name the companies linked with terrorism.

With about 125 days to Buhari’s exit from office, the incoming President will be faced with the recurring and growing phenomenon of insecurity to grapple with.

According to the 2022 Global Terrorism Index (GTI), Nigeria ranks third in the list of countries most impacted by terrorism in Sub-saharan Africa and is the sixth most impacted country in the world.

