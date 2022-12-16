34.1 C
Abuja

3,167 condemned prisoners on death row in Nigeria – Correctional Service

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
File photo; Prison officials
File photo; Prison officials
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has said there are 3,167 condemned inmates on death row in prisons across the country.

The number comprise 3,105 males and 62 females.

The spokesperson of the NCoS Umar Abubakar disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday, December 15.

Abubakar added that the correctional centres currently have 19,140 male and 339 female convicts.

“As of Monday, December 15, we have 74,824 inmates in the correctional centres. Also in the correctional centres are 50,955 male and 1,223 female awaiting-trial persons,” he said.

He added that the NCoS had changed its strategy from punitive to restorative and corrective approaches in the management of offenders.

The Principal Staff Officer at the Service, Mamman Salisu, also said NCoS personnel had been trained to confront external attacks.

- Advertisement -

Salisu said more weapons were acquired and personnel placed on red alert to avert further attacks on the custodial centres.

“Before now, our men were trained to prevent attacks from within, but they have now been trained to counter external attacks on our facilities.” 

He said arms and ammunition had been procured, and there is a presidential directive that anyone who attacks the custodial centres should not leave to tell the story.

“Our men have been put on red alert to gun down anyone who intrudes on our custodial centres,” Salisu stressed.

There has been various attack on Nigerian prisons in recent years.

However, an attack on the Kuje Medium Facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated much condemnation.

In a statement concerning the attack, the NCoS said 879 inmates escaped from the Kuje Prison.

- Advertisement -

Abubakar said five persons, including an officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and four inmates, died during the attack.

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway group of the Boko Haram terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a video released by the terrorist group, a large group of men with guns and ammunition chanting ‘Allahu Akba” and shooting sporadically into the air set cars ablaze during the attack.

According to a report, the terrorists delivered a 15-minute Quranic lecture to inmates before setting them free.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, had told pressmen that the 64 Boko-Haram terrorists who are inmates of the Kuje Custodial Centre were at large.

The NCoS also released a complete list of the names and pictures of the escapees from the Kuje prison. 

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Twitter bans high-profile journalists for doxxing

TWITTER Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk has banned some high profile journalists from...
Media Opportunities

The Pulitzer Center Rainforest Journalism Fund offers Dom Phillips reporting grant

THE Pulitzer Center Rainforest Journalism Fund is inviting applications for its Dom Phillips Reporting...
Media Opportunities

Global Landscapes Forum seeks social media ambassadors

THE Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) is accepting applications for the GLF Social Media Ambassadors...
Conflict and Security

2023: Military will not take sides – CDS Irabor

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor has assured that the military will...
News

Defection: Kebbi Assembly declares seats of ex-speaker, three others vacant

THE Kebbi State House of Assembly has declared the seats of its former Speaker,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
2023: Military will not take sides – CDS Irabor
Next article
Global Landscapes Forum seeks social media ambassadors

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.