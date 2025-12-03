38 abducted Kwara worshippers return home

IN a heartwarming homecoming, 38 worshippers abducted on November 18, 2025, during a special thanksgiving service by gunmen at the Christ Apostolic Church Oke Isegun, Eruku, Kwara State, have safely returned to their community.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Ekiti Local Government Council Chairman, Dada Sunday, revealed this in a statement.

“Their reunion has brought relief to the community. Since the day of the attack, we have not had a rest of mind,” he said.

Sunday noted that the worshippers returned to Eruku at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they were welcomed with cheers from their families and other jubilant community members.

The ICIR reported that gunmen attacked the Eruku church fortnight Tuesday, killed three people and abducting 38 worshippers.

The statement by the Ekiti LGA said the rescued worshippers were handed over to the Executive Chairman of the LGA, Awelewa Gabriel, in Ilorin by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq.

“We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the lives and property of our people are protected through a robust security network”, the LGA said.

Thei LGA chairman appreciated President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRasaq, the National Security Adviser, and all security agencies involved in the rescue effort for their prompt response to the attack, which led to the swift rescue of the abductees.

“We appreciate the comprehensive medical care and provisions given to the abductees after their rescue,” Awelewa said, assuring residents of his LGA that his administration would continue to prioritise their safety and security.

The ICIR reported that 11 residents of Isapa, a community neighbouring Eruku were abducted following a violent attack by armed bandits on November 24.

Reports indicated that the gunmen, reportedly numbering between 20 and 30, invaded the community around 6:00 p.m., shooting indiscriminately as they moved through several parts of the town with a large herd of cattle.

According to a list circulated online by the community residents, 11 victims were whisked away with seven coming from the same family.