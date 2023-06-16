43 non-eligible items remain banned from forex, CBN insists [List included]

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that the 43 non-eligible items remain banned from accessing foreign exchange (forex).

The CBN said in a document, ‘Understanding the Operational Changes to the Foreign Exchange Market’, released on Friday, June 16.

Following the unification of the exchange rate, CBN had, through the document, attempted to answer some questions, including whether the 43 non-eligible items would have access to forex at the investors’ and exporters’ window.

The apex bank said, “The status quo remains on the 43 non-eligible items. The items are not permitted to be funded from the I & E window.”

Godwin Emefiele, who President Bola Tinubu, on June 9, suspended as CBN governor and has since then been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), introduced the ban on the 43 items.

To sustain the stability of the naira and ensure the efficient utilisation of forex, the CBN, in June 2015, excluded importers of 41 items from accessing forex at the exchange markets to encourage local production and modified the list subsequently.

Here is the list of the 43 non-eligible items banned from accessing forex by CBN