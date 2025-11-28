50 Nigerians arrested as Indian police bust drug, hawala syndicates

INDIAN security agencies have arrested 50 Nigerian nationals after busting a large transnational drug and hawala network operating across several major cities in the country.

The Delhi Crime Branch, which coordinated the operation, said that months of intelligence work led to the arrests, according to a report on Thursday, November 27, by NDTV.

The crackdown was carried out with heavy support from the Telangana Police’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement.

The report noted that a 120-man team from Telangana travelled to Delhi in two dedicated train coaches and spent weeks conducting surveillance and raids on locations linked to the cartel.

Investigators said the syndicate operated from Delhi and expanded its drug supply routes to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Goa and Kerala, dealing mainly in methamphetamine and cocaine.

The network allegedly used encrypted communication and “dead-drop” delivery methods designed to avoid face-to-face contacts and police detection.

Security officials also uncovered links between the cartel and sex work rings, which were allegedly used to disguise drug distribution activities across several Indian cities.

Police said the syndicate had a customer base of at least 2,000 people who received drugs through courier services and covert drop-off points.

A parallel financial investigation showed that proceeds from the drug trade were channelled through local hawala operators who converted the funds into goods, including clothing and human hair, and shipped them to Lagos State as part of a laundering process.

Authorities estimated that the suspected kingpin laundered more than Rs 15 crore (over ₦3bn) through the network. His identity, officials said, has now been confirmed.

The arrest of the 50 Nigerians is being described as one of India’s biggest coordinated crackdowns on a foreign-led crime network.

Officials reportedly said they were strengthening verification processes for foreign nationals and tightening visa controls to prevent individuals previously deported for similar offences from re-entering the country.