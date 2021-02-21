fbpx

7 officers confirmed dead in military plane crash

By Lukman ABOLADE
Plane crash in Abuja
The Nigeria Air Force has confirmed the death of seven officers following a military plane crash in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Ibikunle Daramola, spokesperson for the Nigeria Airforce, disclosed this via a statement on his official Twitter handle @KunleDaramola3.

According to Daramola, the aircraft Beechcraft B350i crashed very close to the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja after reporting an engine failure en-route to Minna, Niger State.

“This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en-route Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash,” said Daramola.

He added that Isiaka Oladayo Amao, chief of the air staff, had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

Hadi Sirika, Nigerian minister of aviation, also confirmed the incident on Sunday via his official Twitter handle.

According to the minister, the plane crash occurred at the Abuja runway shortly after reporting an engine failure. He added that the incident appeared  to be fatal.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en-route, Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the out come of an investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any,” said Sirika.

Nigeria has witnessed many military aircraft crashes, most especially the 1992 crash that killed 192 persons in Lagos.

Lukman ABOLADE

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via labolade@icirnigeria.org, on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

