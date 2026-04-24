A Million Ways To Hurt Women

By Olufunke Baruwa

THERE are shocking stories and then there are disturbing stories. The recent CNN investigation into what has been chillingly described as an online “rape academy”

straddles both. It is not just a story of depravity. It is a story of digital, social, and cultural systems working in quiet collusion to harm women on a scale that is both industrial and intimate.

According to the investigation, a site with tens of millions of visits, reportedly over 62 million in a single month, hosts communities of men who share not just explicit content, but strategies: how to drug women, how to violate them while unconscious, how to record the act, and how to distribute it.

This is not happening in the shadows of the dark web. It is happening in plain sight and that is the point.

At the heart of these horrors is a fundamental truth: the erosion of consent as a moral boundary. The men on these platforms do not see unconsciousness as a barrier. They see it as an opportunity. They do not interpret silence as absence of consent; rather, they redefine it as permission.

When men gather in spaces where rape is normalised, discussed, and even celebrated, they begin to internalise a different moral framework, one in which women’s bodies are objects, not agents. And once that shift occurs, the line between fantasy and action collapses. The digital world does not just reflect violence; it produces it in astronomical numbers.

A Global Pattern and Digital Architecture of Violence

For years, we have spoken about violence against women as though it were episodic—something that happens in dark alleys, in moments of individual moral failure. But what this investigation reveals is something far more sinister: the systematisation of sexual violence.

These platforms operate like any other online community. They reward participation, normalise behaviour and create belonging. Badges, rankings, and validation loops turn acts of violence into social currency. Men are not merely consuming content; they are learning from one another. They are teaching, improving techniques and building a culture.

And culture, once entrenched, is far harder to dismantle than any individual criminal act. This is the terrifying evolution of misogyny in the digital age: it is no longer just expressed, it is organised, networked, and optimised.

It would be comforting to believe that these are isolated incidents or aberrations in otherwise functional societies. But the evidence suggests otherwise. From France to the United Kingdom, from Nigeria to the United States, stories of drug-facilitated sexual assault, image-based abuse, and online exploitation continue to surface with disturbing regularity.

The CNN investigation is not an outlier. It is a window into a global ecosystem where technology enables anonymity, communities reinforce deviance and weak accountability allows it to flourish. Even more troubling is the scale. Sixty-two million visits is not a fringe statistic. It is a mass phenomenon.

It raises an uncomfortable question: How many men are participating in, consuming, or silently tolerating this violence against women and girls?

When Home Becomes the Crime Scene

If the online world reveals the scale, real-life cases reveal the depth of this violence. Consider the case of Gisèle Pelicot. For nearly a decade, her husband, Dominique Pelicot, drugged her repeatedly and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in her own bed. He filmed the assaults. He catalogued them. He shared them. She was raped at least 92 times by over 70 men and she did not know.

When she finally discovered the truth through police evidence, not memory, her world collapsed in a way that language can barely contain. She later described the experience as “unbearable.” This was not a stranger in a dark alley. This was her husband. Her home. Her life.

And he was not alone. Dozens of men participated, men with families, jobs, and social standing. Some claimed they believed it was consensual. Others did not bother to ask. What unites them is not ignorance. It is entitlement.

For generations, women have been told to be careful: Do not walk alone at night.

Watch your drink. Dress decent. Trust your instincts. But what happens when the danger is not outside but inside? Inside homes, marriages and trusted relationships.

What happens when the person who is supposed to protect you is the one orchestrating your violation? The case of Gisèle Pelicot shatters the illusion that safety can be achieved through vigilance alone. You cannot guard against what you cannot imagine. You cannot defend yourself against a betrayal you do not see coming.

This is the cruel paradox of gender-based violence: women are asked to be responsible for preventing crimes that are entirely outside their control.

The Role of Platforms and Policy Failure

There is another layer to this story, one that cannot be ignored: the role of platforms and regulators. How do communities like this exist, grow, and thrive without intervention?

The answer lies in a toxic mix of platform negligence, weak enforcement of content moderation, jurisdictional loopholes and a persistent underestimation of gender-based violence as a serious crime. For too long, online abuse has been treated as a secondary issue, less urgent than terrorism, less visible than financial crime, less politically costly than other forms of harm.

But what we are witnessing now is the consequence of that neglect. When you fail to regulate spaces that normalise violence, you are not neutral. You are complicit.

If there is any light in this darkness, it is the courage of survivors like Gisèle Pelicot, who chose to waive her anonymity and face her attackers in open court. In doing so, she made a radical demand: that the shame of rape should no longer belong to the victim, but to the perpetrators.

This is not just symbolic. It is transformative. Because silence protects systems. Visibility disrupts them. Her story has sparked outrage, yes, but also reflection. It forces societies to confront uncomfortable truths about masculinity, power, and the normalisation of violence.

A Million Ways, One System

Women are harmed in homes, at work and on the streets. In physical and digital spaces. By strangers and by those they love. But beneath these many forms of violence lies a single, unifying system: a world that still, fundamentally, does not value women’s autonomy as it should.

Until that changes, until consent is non-negotiable, until accountability is real, until platforms are forced to act, and until societies confront the cultures they have allowed to fester, these stories will continue. And each one will feel like an aberration. But they are not. They are the pattern.

The question is no longer whether women are safe. They are not. The question is whether we are willing to confront the uncomfortable truth of why. And more importantly, what we are prepared to do about it.

To curb this horrific trend, governments, technology platforms, and societies must move decisively to criminalise and aggressively prosecute digital sexual violence, enforce stricter platform accountability and content moderation, invest in survivor-centred justice systems, and fundamentally challenge the cultural norms that enable men to dehumanise and violate women with impunity.

The world will remain a dangerous place for women and girls until men see women as humans with agency and voice and those who profit astronomically from digital technology begin to hold their platforms accountable to womanity