‘A Tribe Called Judah’ loses top spot in Nigerian Box Office to ‘The Beekeeper’

RECORD-breaking Nollywood film, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ has lost its top spot to the 2024 Hollywood action thriller film, ‘The Beekeeper’.

According to the data by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), ‘The Beekeepers clinched the spot with a seven-day gross of ₦48,966,985, making it the most-watched cinematic movie in Nigeria for the week beginning January 26- February 1, 2024.

This leaves ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ in second place with N20,312,367 gross within the same period, bringing its total so far to ₦1,384,315,042.

‘A Tribe Called Judah’, was released on December 15, 2023, and had a gross of over N133 million, becoming the first film to make that amount in its first opening weekend in the Nigerian Box Office.

Three weeks after its release, the film grossed N854 million, making Funke Akindele hold the record for the top three highest-grossing Nollywood films.

Her movie, ‘Omo Ghetto the Saga’ had a total gross of N636 million in 2020, while her 2022 film, ‘Battle on Buka Street’ grossed N668 million.

Subsequently, on January 4, “A Tribe Called Judah” set a new record, grossing N1 billion and becoming the first Nollywood film to gross that amount at the Box Office.

Similarly, Malaika and Ada Omo Daddy have dropped out of the top five, falling to sixth and seventh places with a gross of N6.5 million and N3.8 million, respectively, in the last seven days.

‘The Beekeeper’ tells the story of a school teacher who died by suicide after falling victim to a phishing scam and was robbed of $2 million, money belonging to a charity she manages.

Her tenant, Adam Clay, found her body but was arrested and accused of the death. After it was discovered that she had died by suicide, Clay was released, but he then took it upon himself to find the scammers.

The movie was directed by David Ayer and written by Kurt Wimmer. Jason Statham played the lead role as Adam Clay.