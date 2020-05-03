Abba Kyari’s burial: FCTA confirms COVID-19 test results of exposed mourners

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has confirmed that all the individuals that were not properly kitted during the burial of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff (CoS) to President Muhammadu Buhari, have tested negative for Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after the completion of their 14 days of isolation.

In a short memo obtained by The ICIR, Mohammed Kawu, the acting Secretary of the FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat disclosed that the exposed individuals have been reunited with their families after the results of their test showed negative.

The ICIR had reported about the unethical internment of the late Kyari, which several mourners attending without observing the laid down rules and guidelines of Safe Management of a Dead Body by World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC guide, “Family members, religious leaders, health care workers or mortuary staff

preparing the body should wear appropriate PPE according to standard precautions (gloves, impermeable disposable gown (or disposable gown with impermeable apron, medical mask, eye protection).

However, none of the mourners at the interment wore any Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) except the personnel of the NCDC.