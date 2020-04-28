Abductors of Ekiti Commisoner allegedly demands N30m ransom

THE abductors of Ekiti State commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode have allegedly demanded for a N30 million ransom.

According to report by The PUNCH, a relative of the abducted commissioner told journalists in Ado – Ekiti that a ransom of N30 million naira has been demanded by the kidnappers.

The relative who spoke under anonymity urged the state government to secure the release of Olabode which has had his community in worries.

“We are begging the state Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and all the security apparatuses of government to do all within their powers to rescue him alive,” he said.

Olabode and another occupant in his car were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen along Isan-Iludun Road in Ekiti State on Sunday evening.

During the kidnap, a councilor of Ilejemeje Local Government Legislative Council, who was driving the car, was shot to death by the gunmen.

However, the commissioner of police in Ekiti State, Amba Asuquo told The ICIR that the police command is not aware of such demand.

“I am not aware of any demand as I speak to you but we are doing our best to ensure that he is safely returned to his family,” he told The ICIR reporter.

When asked about the report, the Ekiti state commissioner for information and values orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua, said there has not been an official communication about it but that is the ‘rumour’ going around.

“ Well, that is the rumour we heard too but there as not been an official communication about it but the governor of the state has given a marching order to the commissioner of police to secure his release, unharmed,” Olumilua said.