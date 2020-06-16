Abike Dabiri charges US govt to investigate death of 19-year-old activist Oluwatoyin Salau

ABIKE Dabiri, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has urged the United States (US) Government to investigate the death of 19-year-old activist Oluwatoyin Salau, who was found lifeless by the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) on June 13.

In a statement released by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit at NIDCOM Abuja, Dabiri tagged the news of Salau’s passing as depressing and cruel.

The NIDCOM chairman also condoled the family of late Salau.

The ICIR had earlier reported about late Salau, who went missing on June 6, after sharing a series of tweets in which she disclosed that she was sexually assaulted by a man who posed as a good samaritan.

According to the police, a 49-year-old man, Aaron Glee Jr, identified as a suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the case which is being treated as a homicide.

Salau’s body was found alongside the lifeless body of a 75-year-old Victoria Sims.

Before her death, Salau had gained a reputation for standing against injustice and oppression. The teenager was known for protesting the rights of black people in America and had joined few protests held in Tallahassee, Florida.

Meanwhile, a friend of the deceased, identified as Ashley on Twitter, has shared that a protest demanding justice for Toyin and celebrating her strength as an activist is to be held on Friday.

“There is going to be a major protest Friday in honor of Toyin’s memory and strength. Also Friday weeks ago was her first time protesting. The details are coming out soon,” Ashley tweeted.