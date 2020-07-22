Abuja DSS boss breaches security protocols, assaults FAAN official

THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria has condemned Safiyanu Abba, the Head of Department of State Security at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport for deliberately obstructing airport security process, and slapping an Aviation Security Officer.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, the airport authority disclosed that the incident occurred on July 17 at about 15:25 hours.

Abba breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm and the DSS boss had reacted by slapping the officer who was performing his duty by calling on him to desist from doing so.

The statement read –”We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.’

”This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours. He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm.

”The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the Security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated. FAAN committed to our core values of safety Security and comfort.”

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria in its statement strongly condemned the abuse of power and the security process in the airport.