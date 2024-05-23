Abuja Light Rail to operate free for two months -Wike

News
Abuja Metro station (PHOTO CREDIT: Emmanuel Agbo)
Ijeoma OPARA
MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has said the Abuja Light Rail will offer free rides for two months after it is commissioned.

Wike disclosed this on Thursday, May 23, 2024, during the ongoing ministerial sectorial update.

“If you are going to the airport, from here to the airport is 20 minutes. Seeing is believing. Go on Tuesday. We are going to allow free rides for two months,” Wike said.

The project is scheduled to be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, May 27, 2024.

The first phase of the rail connects the city to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the project in July 2018.

The project was abandoned soon after, while residents continued to grapple with transportation issues in the city.

However, Wike said on Thursday that the ex-president only commissioned the building.

“For those who are saying that the rail system had already been commissioned, don’t make a mistake. What was earlier commissioned was the building. What we want to commission on Monday is commercial operations,” he said.

The ICIR reported that gaps in the FCT’s transport system have put many residents of the nation’s capital at risk.


     

     

    Residents are usually left at the mercy of private car owners who convey passengers to different destinations for a fee, especially during rush hours.

    The light rail is expected to ease transport challenges for Abuja residents, who sometimes fall prey to criminal gangs masquerading as transporters, due to the inadequate means of transportation in light of the ever-growing population of the city.

    The Abuja Light Rail has stations in Idu, Stadium and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport areas of the FCT.

    Wike also disclosed that his administration will soon begin constructing 10,000 affordable housing units in the FCT.

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Recent

