Abuja vulnerable households receive FG N20,000 relief fund

SOME vulnerable households in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory have started receiving N20,000 relief fund being disbursed by the Federal Government.

According to a Channels news report, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk, said at the launching of the scheme that the relief fund would continue for the next four months.

Farouk added that the relief fund is being distributed as announced by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during his National broadcast on COVID-19 on Sunday evening.

Buhari had said relief fund would be disbursed to vulnerable households following his order for a lockdown of the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states.

The Minister disclosed that the N20,000 would be given to each person in vulnerable households.

Noting the importance of the cash relief, she said the government is aware that most of the vulnerable groups live on daily wage and the lockdown would hinder their livelihood.

“Because of this COVID-19, the vulnerable groups have to expand, because we are aware that there are people who live on daily wage, so we are also going to look at those groups of people to see how we can get this food relief intervention to them in this period,” she said.