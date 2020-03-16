Abule Ado: Sanwo-Olu visits site of explosion, sets up committee to investigate cause

THE Lagos state governor, Jide Sanwo-Olu has on Monday, announced that a committee tasked with the purpose of investigating the cause of explosion that rocked Abule-Ado area of Lagos on Sunday will be set up.

The ICIR earlier reported that many Nigerians were thrown into mourning after a suspected pipeline explosion around Abule Ado-Osa, in Festac area of Lagos, claimed the lives of 15 persons and left many injured.

The governor who visited the site of the explosion few hours after the tragedy, while addressing residents in the area, said a committee made up of the Lagos state commissioners of education, finance and environment, as well as the permanent secretary of health, and works and structure, commissioner of Police, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on security matters and local government chairman, have two weeks to investigate the explosion and report back to the governor.

He added that a representative of Bethlehem Girls College, the boarding school which was caught in the blast and left many students injured,and others scampering to safety, would join the committees.

Others are representative of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), identified as Ada Oyetunde, and a representative of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The blast from the explosion was reported to have been heard in several corners of Lagos, with many speculating that it wasn’t a pipeline explosion but a bomb blast.

Several posts on social media by eyewitnessed and residents of the area have suggested that the blast was not caused by pipeline explosion, but a detonated bomb.

This claim has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

However, Ibrahim Farinloye, acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA has said that the cause of the explosion is not connected to pipeline vandalism and as such, the organisation was investigating the real cause of the explosion.

In a series of tweet, former governor of Lagos state, Bola Ahmed Tinubu pointed fingers when he condemned the explosion and outrightly accused unknown persons for having a hand in the explosion that claimed over a dozen lives and left many injured and displaced.

” All those who had a hand in this explosion, including those who acted in ways to put lives at risk and hard-earned possessions in jeopardy, must be punished, no matter how highly-placed they may be,” his tweet read in part.

According Nairametrics, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in the past 18 years, has recorded at least 45,347 explosion incidents across Nigeria, resulting in loss of lives and properties.