AC Milan pulls out of Victor Boniface deal after failed medical

ITALIAN giant AC Milan has called off their move for Nigerian striker Victor Boniface after the player reportedly failed to pass medical tests in Milan.

The 24-year-old forward had travelled to Italy on Friday, August 22, with both clubs reaching a verbal agreement for a deal worth €5 million as a loan fee with an obligatory buy clause of €24 million.

However, reports indicated that Milan had decided to withdraw from the transfer following the results of Boniface’s medical examinations.

The striker, who had been expected to strengthen Milan’s attacking options this season, is now set to return to Germany, where he currently plays, according to one of the leading transfer news journalists, Fabrizio Romano.

Boniface, who has enjoyed an impressive rise in European football, had attracted interest from several top clubs after his performances in the Bundesliga in the last two years.

Earlier today, Milan’s sporting director, Igli Tare, confirmed that doubts arose after reviewing the medical results, even though the player’s quality was never in question.

“We are checking Victor Boniface’s medical. His football skills are excellent, but we need to make the right decision.

“We will make a final decision soon on his medical, also with our coach Max Allegri,” he was quoted to have saying.

The collapse of the Milan deal further casts uncertainty over his immediate future.

The ICIR reports that since joining Bayer Leverkusen in 2023, the Nigerian forward has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s brightest attacking talents, while playing a vital role in helping the club secure their first-ever league title under coach Xabi Alonso.

Last summer, the Nigerian striker came close to a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr FC, but negotiations also broke down late in the process.