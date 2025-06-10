Adapting to a changing workforce: embracing the new

By Deji ADEKUNLE

MID last year, I had the privilege of taking a session for members of my church community called “Navigating the Marketplace”. This is because my Church is a centre for integrated human development and aims to build every aspect of our lives, even though our spiritual growth takes preeminence.

After reviewing the session, I think it is important to share some key points from the session here. A lot of it has to do with the current drivers of value, the skills that dominate and the gaps in our education system in Nigeria and what to do to equip yourself and give yourself a chance.

The landscape of work has evolved dramatically over the past few centuries, with the most significant shifts occurring as we move from the Industrial Age into the Information Age—and beyond. While the traditional educational system was designed to prepare students for factory and office-based roles, today’s rapidly changing job market demands a more adaptable, skill-based approach.

In the session, I delved into how the workforce has transformed, particularly focusing on the impact of this evolution on employment and wealth generation. Let’s explore some of the insights shared in what I believe was a thought-provoking session.

The transition: Industrial Age to Information Age

For centuries, the Industrial Age defined work and productivity, emphasising mass production and repetitive tasks. During this period, educational systems were built to create workers capable of fulfilling specific roles in factories and offices. Fast forward to today, and the world is now firmly in the midst of the Information Age, where technology, knowledge, and globalisation dictate how work is done.

The shift from manual labour to knowledge-based work has altered the entire nature of employment. The skills required for success have evolved, and employees are expected to be more adaptable, innovative, and tech-savvy than ever before. While many employers still focus on experience, the need for specific technical skills and the ability to learn new ones has become paramount.

Outdated educational systems

One of the most pressing issues I highlighted was the outdated nature of traditional educational systems. While schools and universities still focus largely on theoretical knowledge, they often fail to prepare students for the practical, ever-changing demands of the modern workforce. Today’s employees must go beyond textbook knowledge—they must cultivate critical thinking, problem-solving, and soft skills to thrive.

We need a reevaluation of our approach to education, and a shift toward skills-based learning that focuses on preparing individuals for the dynamic needs of the job market. Instead of relying solely on a formal degree, individuals must become proactive in their skill development, using online courses, self-directed learning, and mentorship to stay relevant.

Value over employment

One of the most important takeaways from the session is the idea that employees must shift their mindset from being jobholders to value creators. In the modern economy, job titles no longer define one’s worth—value does. Employees are expected to demonstrate how their contributions directly impact the success of an organisation.

Employers are no longer responsible for making employees wealthy. The wealth and career success of individuals are largely determined by the value they bring to the table. By focusing on the skills that matter most in the workplace and seeking ways to continuously improve, individuals can position themselves as indispensable assets to any organisation.

Wealth generation: The realities

The notion that employers will “make” their employees rich is a misconception. While many workers still equate job security with wealth, the truth is that wealth generation is deeply connected to the value one provides. Wealth is more likely to come from individual skills, entrepreneurship, and adaptability—rather than relying on an employer for compensation.

Entrepreneurship, innovation, and self-investment are key drivers of financial success. In an age where the traditional career ladder is no longer as stable as it once was, individuals must embrace the idea of building their path to financial independence through continuous learning, skill acquisition, and taking advantage of new opportunities.

The need for continuous learning

In a world where industries and job roles can become obsolete overnight due to technological advancements, the importance of continuous learning cannot be overstated. The need for individuals to adopt a growth mindset—constantly seeking new skills, staying informed about industry trends, and being willing to pivot when necessary cannot be overemphasised.

This self-investment in education and professional development is crucial for anyone hoping to remain relevant in today’s job market. Whether it’s taking courses in emerging technologies, developing leadership skills, or honing emotional intelligence, professionals must be committed to lifelong learning.

The power of interpersonal skills

While technical skills and knowledge are essential, interpersonal skills are what truly set top performers apart. In today’s collaborative work environment, being able to communicate effectively, manage relationships, and demonstrate emotional intelligence are critical to success.

Employers are looking for individuals who not only excel in their technical abilities but also possess strong interpersonal skills. The ability to work well with teams, navigate conflicts, and inspire others will continue to be in high demand in the workplace.

Taking control of your career

The final message of the session encourages individuals to take control of their career paths by understanding the evolving nature of work and actively shaping their professional journey. The landscape of work is not static, and the sooner employees recognize that their future is in their hands, the better positioned they will be to succeed.

This involves setting clear career goals, building a personal brand, and networking with key individuals in your industry. Successful careers are built on a combination of hard work, adaptability, and strategic thinking.

Conclusion

It’s time to let go of outdated notions of job security and embrace a career model where self-investment, value creation, and continuous learning are the keys to success. By doing so, you can build a sustainable career that not only adapts to change but thrives in the face of it.

Adekunle writes from Abuja and