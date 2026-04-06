ADC accuses INEC of plot to block party from fielding candidates

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deploying “administrative landmines” to prevent it from fielding candidates in the upcoming elections.

In a statement on Monday, April 6, by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the current situation appears deliberately designed to exclude it from participating in the polls.

The party said its position was backed by “documentary evidence,” including INEC records, attendance logs, monitoring reports, and excerpts from the commission’s sworn affidavit, which it claimed establish “a clear and consistent record of events.”

“We are compelled to raise serious concerns about a developing situation that appears designed to prevent the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from fielding candidates in the upcoming elections,” the statement said.

According to the ADC, INEC had received formal notice of its July 29, 2025, National Executive Committee meeting, monitored the proceedings, and subsequently updated its records to reflect a new leadership led by David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

The statement further cited INEC’s sworn affidavit before the Federal High Court in a suit involving Nafiu Bala Gombe, which, according to the ADC, affirmed that the leadership transition had been completed and recognised, and that such internal party matters fall outside judicial interference.

However, the party expressed concern that despite this record, INEC has now taken a contrary position by refusing to receive any correspondence from the ADC pending the determination of a case before the Federal High Court.

“Yet, despite this clear documentary trail, INEC has now taken the position that it will no longer receive any correspondence from the ADC pending the determination of a matter before the Federal High Court. This is where the contradiction becomes dangerous,” the party said.

The ADC argued that the decision conflicted with provisions of the Electoral Act, which imposes strict timelines, including a 21-day notice requirement and deadlines for submission of documents.

With INEC fixing May 10 as the submission deadline, the party said INEC’s refusal to accept its correspondence would prevent the commission from complying with the law.

It warned that this creates an “impossible position” and a pathway to “artificial non-compliance” that could be used to justify excluding the party from the elections.

The ADC also rejected INEC’s claim that its April 1 decision was meant to protect ongoing court proceedings, arguing instead that the commission had undermined the judicial process by intervening in a matter already before the court.

“We therefore call on the commission to immediately reverse this position, resume the acceptance of all lawful correspondence from the ADC, and uphold its constitutional responsibility to ensure a level playing field for all political parties,” the statement added.

The party urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, warning of “dangerous machinations to subvert Nigeria’s democracy.”

Background

The latest dispute followed INEC’s decision to stop recognising the ADC leadership led by Mark, citing a Court of Appeal ruling and a pending case before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The commission had also removed the party’s leaders from its official portal on April 1, a move the ADC described as biased and an undue interference in its internal affairs.

Speaking during an ARISE NEWS on Thursday, April 2, Abdullahi said the party had complied with all legal requirements, including notifying INEC ahead of its congresses and convention.

He accused INEC of misinterpreting the court ruling and acting under external pressure to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections, alleging that the commission had “succumbed to intimidation.”

The ADC maintained that its leadership transition followed due process and that internal party disputes should not attract external interference.

The party has vowed to proceed with its planned congresses and convention, despite the standoff.

The ADC is widely seen as a key opposition platform to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which produced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Concerns have grown that if the crisis persists, it could limit political competition, particularly as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also faces internal challenges following a wave of defections.

Several prominent political figures, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar, former governors Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Rotimi Amaechi, are ADC members.