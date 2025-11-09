ADC faults Anambra poll, accuses INEC, security agencies of failing Nigerians

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expressed deep concern over the conduct of the just-concluded Anambra State governorship election, describing the exercise as a “cash-drenched spectacle” that undermined Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement on Sunday, November 9, the party said what transpired across the state was “more of a bazaar than an election,” alleging widespread vote-buying and institutional failure during the process.

“What unfolded in Anambra was, regrettably, a cash-drenched spectacle that was more of a bazaar than an election. This undermines the very essence of democracy,” the statement read in part.

The ADC accused the incumbent Governor Charles Soludo and his party of engaging in open cash-for-votes, claiming that bundles of naira notes exchanged hands in the presence of voters and security agents.

“As has been widely reported and clearly shown to Nigerians and the international community, this election was highly monetised, with the incumbent and his party seen to have participated in several forms and styles of cash-for-votes. At polling units across the state, bundles of naira notes changed hands in full view. This was a brazen violation of the Electoral Act,” the party said.

The ADC also criticised security agencies and electoral officials for allegedly turning a blind eye to violations of the Electoral Act, saying their failure to act emboldened offenders and eroded public trust in the system.

“Even more troubling was the apparent silence – and in some instances, visible inaction – of institutions mandated to enforce electoral integrity. Security operatives stood by as voters were harassed and compromised, while electoral officials, overwhelmed or indifferent, failed to uphold even the most basic standards,” the statement noted.

The party warned that the events in Anambra raised serious doubts about the integrity of future elections, especially as Nigeria moves towards the 2027 general polls.

“If this is the manner in which INEC intends to conduct the 2027 general election, then Nigerians have every reason to be worried about the future of our democracy, especially at a time when the state of our nation is under the microscope of the international community,” the ADC said.

While condemning the alleged monetisation of the electoral process, the ADC reaffirmed its commitment to promoting integrity and accountability in Nigeria’s leadership recruitment system.

The INEC had on Sunday declared Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as the winner of the poll, with 422,664 votes, ahead of his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) finished third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the ADC secured 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) followed with 10,576 and 1,401 votes, respectively.