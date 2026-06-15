ADC to challenge court ruling on deregistration, says government ‘playing with fire’

THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected a Federal High Court ruling that ordered the party’s deregistration and four others.

In a statement shortly after the court ruling on Monday, June 15, the party warned that the decision could destabilise Nigeria’s democracy.

It accused powerful interests of attempting to silence opposition voices ahead of 2027.

The ICIR reported that Peter Lifu, a justice of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to strike out the ADC, Action Alliance, Action Peoples Party, Accord Party and Zenith Labour Party from its register for allegedly failing to meet constitutional requirements for continued registration.

The judge held that the parties failed to satisfy constitutional conditions required for political parties to retain their registration and consequently instructed INEC to remove them from the list of recognised parties.

Lifu also ruled that the affected parties should not be allowed to take part in future elections, including the 2027 general election.

The case was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators, which argued that the parties had not met electoral performance thresholds required under the Constitution.

But in its reaction, the ADC described the judgment as “reckless and incendiary,” insisting there was no legal basis for deregistration.

The party said INEC had previously affirmed in court filings that it had not breached any registration conditions and argued that deregistration must be based strictly on constitutional grounds, not political pressure.

It also faulted the court process, alleging disregard for a subsisting Court of Appeal order staying proceedings in the matter, and warned that such actions undermine judicial integrity.

The ADC further alleged political interference, linking the case to actors within the ruling establishment and questioning the neutrality of key government officials involved in the suit.

It described the timing of the ruling, which it said came after its primaries, as suspicious, warning that attempts to remove opposition parties through judicial means amount to “an invitation to anarchy.”

The party vowed to challenge the decision through all legal channels, including a petition to the National Judicial Council.

While insisting it would remain on the ballot in the coming polls, the ADC urged supporters to remain calm but vigilant, saying Nigeria’s democracy must not be reduced to “judicial manipulation” or “political exclusion.”