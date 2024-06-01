AEDC to disconnect police headquarters, army barracks, others over debts

Energy and Power
AECDC has vowed to disconnect Federal Government's ministris, agencies and departments, including the President Villa, FIRS, Ministries of Health, Foreign Affairs and Finance not paying their bills.
Picture illustration of Electricity workers on duty.
Ehime ALEX
Ehime ALEX

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it would on Monday, June 3 disconnect some federal government ministries, police force headquarters, army barracks, and other customers over unpaid electricity bills.

Abuja DisCo disclosed this in a notice seen by The ICIR.

The notice reportedly read, “This is to inform the general that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024.


     

     

    “Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”

    Other customers billed to be disconnected include the Nigeria Airforce, Kogi and Niger state governments, and the Ministry of Education, among others (see the list below).

    The ICIR can recall that in February this year, the Abuja DisCo threatened to disconnect electricity in the Presidential Villa, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and other Federal Government ministries, departments, and agencies over their refusal to pay over N47 billion outstanding debts as of December 2023.

    In another publication, The ICIR reported how MDA debts were worsening liquidity in Nigeria’s power sector. This major concern has seen investors turn a blind eye to Nigeria’s privatized power sector.

    Full list of the customers to be disconnected:

    • Nigeria Army

    • Nigeria Airforce
    • Defence Headquarters (HQ)
    • Federal Capital Development Authority
    • Kogi State Government
    • Niger State Government
    • Nigeria Police Force HQ
    • Nigerian Army Barracks
    • Federal ministry of industry, Trade and Investment
    • Nigeria Police Force HQ
    • Nigerian Army Barracks

    • Power House
    • Office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) House 1
    • Head of Service
    • Ministry of Education
    • Ministry of women’s affairs
    • Ministry of Industry
    • Ministry of Trade
    • Ministry of Interior
    • Ministry of Water Resources
    • National Stadium
    • Goodluck Jonathan Athletics Hall
    • Ministry of Finance
    • Ministry of Education
    • Ministry of Trade
    • National Planning Commission (budget)
    • Ministry of Works
    • Federal Airport Authority of  Nigeria (FAAN) Abuja
    • All other customers owing AEDC
    Ehime ALEX

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

