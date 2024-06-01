AEDC to disconnect police headquarters, army barracks, others over debts

THE Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said it would on Monday, June 3 disconnect some federal government ministries, police force headquarters, army barracks, and other customers over unpaid electricity bills.

Abuja DisCo disclosed this in a notice seen by The ICIR.

The notice reportedly read, “This is to inform the general that AEDC will disconnect all customers with outstanding electricity bills on June 3, 2024.

“Timely payment of electricity bills is crucial for the continued operation and enhancement of AEDC’s infrastructure, ensuring we can deliver efficient and reliable service to our community.”

Other customers billed to be disconnected include the Nigeria Airforce, Kogi and Niger state governments, and the Ministry of Education, among others (see the list below).

The ICIR can recall that in February this year, the Abuja DisCo threatened to disconnect electricity in the Presidential Villa, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), and other Federal Government ministries, departments, and agencies over their refusal to pay over N47 billion outstanding debts as of December 2023.

In another publication, The ICIR reported how MDA debts were worsening liquidity in Nigeria’s power sector. This major concern has seen investors turn a blind eye to Nigeria’s privatized power sector.

Full list of the customers to be disconnected: