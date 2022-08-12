21.1 C
Aero Contractors plans return to commercial operations

Business and Economy
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Aero Contractors
An Aero Contractors airline. Credit: ThisDayLive
Aero Contractors is planning a return to commercial operations after the temporary suspension of flights on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The airline, in a statement today via its Twitter handle, said it had taken delivery of the first of two Dash-8 (Q-400) aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on August 11, 2022. The second aeroplane is expected to be delivered soon.

The airline announced that the aircraft was owned by Umza Express and would be operated by Aero Contractors under a joint venture agreement between both parties.

The statement described the 74-passenger capacity Dash 8 aircraft as one of the most fuel-efficient and modern aircraft.

The managing director of the airline, Captain Abdullahi Mahmood, was quoted to have said, “We are pleased to inform our customers and stakeholders of the delivery of this aircraft under a joint venture agreement with UMZA Air.

“We missed our customers over the last few weeks and we are eager to offer our services to our highly esteemed passengers.

“Once we are ready to commence operation, we shall officially inform the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).”

The airline said it would announce the resumption of services immediately it was ready.

When Aero contractors announced its temporary suspension of services in July, it blamed the reason on the harsh climate for air operators, who had been forced to contend with high maintenance costs, high cost of aviation fuel, inflation and forex scarcity, among other issues.

It promised to return swiftly to operations, hoping to liase with other partner airlines to reduce the impact on loyal customers.

Aero Contractors had on May 7, 2022 denied reports that it was planning to shut down flight operations.

The airline, reacting to a news publication that it would be going under after 61 years of operation, said the story in question was “highly speculative and misleading.”

Joseph OLAOLUWA
Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

