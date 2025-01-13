AFP offers certificates for online courses on tackling misinformation

Agence France-Presse (AFP) has launched new level-based certificates as part of its online digital investigation training with the support of Google News Initiative.

The new certificates correspond to three levels: basics, intermediate and advanced. Courses are free of charge and cover topics such as efficient online search, verifying pictures and videos, archiving, and tackling misinformation around elections, health, or climate.

Journalists and students wishing to develop their online investigative skills can sign up for certificate courses.

The master certificates are available in English, Spanish, Portuguese and French.

Application is rolling, interested persons can apply here.