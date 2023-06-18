Africa No Filter grant for African storytellers

THE Africa No Filter, in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation, is looking for storytellers in Africa and the Diaspora to create exciting content that show a continent taking action against climate change.

Individuals who are African podcaster, blogger, TikToker, or vlogger passionate about telling stories of climate change in Africa beyond news that focus on disasters and climate crises, should upload content that are original, and cut across a diverse range of topics.

Content creators will receive grants worth up to $5,000 to produce new content. They will also receive networking opportunities and support to amplify their content. All content shall be delivered in English, Arabic, or French.

The deadline for this opportunity is June 29, 2023. Interested applicants can click here.