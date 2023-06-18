24.1 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

Africa No Filter grant for African storytellers

Joshua Ovorumu
Joshua Ovorumu
Storytelling Image by Tumisu from Pixabay
Storytelling Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

Related

THE Africa No Filter, in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation, is looking for storytellers in Africa and the Diaspora to create exciting content that show a continent taking action against climate change.

Individuals who are African podcaster, blogger, TikToker, or vlogger passionate about telling stories of climate change in Africa beyond news that focus on disasters and climate crises, should upload content that are original, and cut across a diverse range of topics.

Content creators will receive grants worth up to $5,000 to produce new content. They will also receive networking opportunities and support to amplify their content. All content shall be delivered in English, Arabic, or French.

The deadline for this opportunity is June 29, 2023. Interested applicants can click here.

Joshua Ovorumu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Energy and Power

Nigeria, Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Benin, Guinea sign MoU on gas pipeline project

THE Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCLtd.) said four Memoranda of Understanding were signed...
Legislature

Kaduna lawmaker dies four days after inauguration

A lawmaker representing Chikun Constituency in the Kaduna state House of Assembly, Madami Garba...
Police

Hours after promotion, IGP redeploys Mba, Ciroma

THE Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the new Deputy Inspectors-General of...
Political Analysis

A peep into Tinubu’s first 20 days in office 

ON May 29, President Bola Tinubu took the oath of office as the 17th...
Conflict and Security

Insurgents behead seven farmers in Borno

TERRORISTS suspected to be members of Boko Haram beheaded seven farmers in Maiduguri, the...

Most Read

Supreme Court rejects PDP’s request for Tinubu, Shettima’s disqualification

List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

EXCLUSIVE: FG yet to pay ASUU’s rival, CONUA, 8 months salaries backlog

Family of slain police officer sues Army, demands N300m compensation

Tinubu returns after 10-day ‘working visit’ to Europe

Tinubu will sustain tempo on infrastructure development — Buhari

Match-fixing: Wikki Tourists FC players under investigation

From blackout to chaos: Inside Benue communal crisis over electricity

Education under Buhari’s eight-year administration

Subscribe to our newsletter

Previous article
Nigeria, Morocco, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Benin, Guinea sign MoU on gas pipeline project

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.