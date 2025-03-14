African Liberty Writing Fellowship opens applications

THE African Liberty Writing Fellowship 2025 is training young African writers to shape public policy discussions on governance, free markets, and individual liberty.
The year-long programme offers mentorship from seasoned editors and provides fellows with opportunities to publish in leading media outlets across Africa.
The fellowship also includes a five-week online training, followed by a year-long writing fellowship.
The fellowship targets students and early-career professionals passionate about advancing liberty.
Interested applicants can apply here before April 30.