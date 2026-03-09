African Liberty Writing Fellowship seeks entries

AFRICAN Liberty is seeking applications for its 2026-2027 cohort of the African Liberty Writing Fellowship.

The fellowship is a 12-month programme designed to identify, train, and amplify emerging African writers who are passionate about advancing the ideas of freedom, individual rights, and limited government.

Applications opened on March 1, 2026, and will close on April 30, 2026.

Through the fellowship, selected participants will work closely with experienced editors; receive a monthly stipend as top contributors; gain opportunities for television and radio features; get published in leading African newspapers; and participate in a structured, year-long writing development programme (July 2026 – July 2027)

Organiser says, “An applicant has to be enrolled in, or must have graduated from, an African institution of higher learning, or be an African pursuing higher education outside the continent.”

Application deadline is April 30, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.