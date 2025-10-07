AFRICMIL petitions IGP over victimisation of police whistleblower in Katsina

THE African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) has petitioned the Inspector General of Police(IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over the alleged victimisation and threats to the life of a Katsina-based whistleblower, Mubarak Bello, who exposed a ghost workers’ racket within the Katsina State Police Command.

The petition, dated October 6, 2025, followed an investigation by The ICIR, which detailed Bello’s arrest and ongoing persecution after he blew the whistle on payroll fraud involving senior police officers.

The letter, signed by AFRICMIL’s Coordinator, Chido Onumah, was also copied to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Commission (ICPC) Chairman, Musa Adamu Aliyu; Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu; and the Executive Director of the Whistleblowing International Network (WIN), Glasgow, Anna Myers.

Bello, an entrepreneur who ran a business centre within the Katsina State Police headquarters, was arrested on September 13 after a night patrol intercepted his car.

Police alleged they recovered a locally made rifle, live cartridges and a fake police identity card. They accused him of impersonation, unlawful possession of firearms and use of a false ID.

However, investigations by The ICIR revealed that Bello had for years pursued allegations of a ghost-worker scheme within the Katsina command, petitioning the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the ICPC, the Attorney General of the Federation and the Police Service Commission.

In his petition to the Attorney General of the Federation, Bello claimed the ID card was originally issued to him by the police when an attempt was made to enlist him and another individual into the force as part of the alleged fraud.

Although investigators confirmed that the ICPC invited key suspects, including finance officers Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bashir Abubakar and the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yakubu Ibrahim, the officers refused to appear, citing the need for approval from the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

That approval, ICPC officials said, never came, despite a couple of letters written to the Inspector General of Police.

The ICIR gathered that this consequently stalled the probe and has put the life of Bello, who has since been facing repeated attacks from the accused police officers, in danger.

In its petition, AFRICMIL said independent findings show Bello’s ordeal is a direct retaliation for exposing the payroll fraud.

Onumah said the organisation feared for Bello’s safety and that of his family, citing multiple attacks before and after his arrest.

The group urged the police authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into the alleged payroll fraud and to protect Bello from further harm.

“As a Nigerian who has undertaken a patriotic duty, he deserves the protection of the State. We hope you will use your good offices to intervene in this matter and bring it to a speedy conclusion, including a diligent investigation into the alleged payroll fraud and justice for Mr Bello for the retaliation he has suffered over the years,” the statement added.

In September 18, a coalition of media and civil society organisations under the Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) also petitioned the Inspector General, demanding immediate protection for Bello and a thorough investigation into the alleged fraud.