After 22 years, Nigeria Airways retirees get pension approval

THE Federal Government said it has approval for the payment of pensions of retirees of the Defunct Nigeria Airways workers.

The approval comes after the aviation workers had waited for almost 22 years.

In a statement on its X handle on Tuesday, July 22, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) shared insights that the Ministry of Aviation had confirmed disbursement to begin soon.

“The Federal Government has approved the long-awaited pensions for retired aviation workers, bringing long-overdue relief to thousands who served in the sector. This decision follows years of advocacy by unions pushing for justice for retirees, especially from defunct national carriers.

“The Ministry of Aviation confirmed that the payments will be processed soon, with a commitment to transparency,” NOA said.

The ICIR reported that Nigeria Airways, fully owned by the Federal Government, operated from 1958 until it ceased operations in 2003 due to mismanagement, corruption, and mounting debts.

Upon its closure, over 6,000 of its former workers were reportedly denied pensions and gratuities that had been demanded for decades.

Aviation Unions, particularly those from the defunct national carrier, have over the years sustained advocacy demanding justice for the retired workers.

Commenting, a former secretary-general of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Olayinka Abioye, said the approval was long-awaited, given the untold hardship, trauma and mental anguish the former Nigeria Airways workers have faced for years.

“I am proud to be part of the team that made this possible through the grace of Almighty God and the unrelenting efforts of the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.



As you may wish to know, many of these workers have passed on to untimely transition, and many are still on either wheelchairs or sick beds.

“Our prayer is for God to heal those who are sick and bedridden so that they can enjoy again the fruits of their labours,” he told The ICIR.

Abioye, however, appealed that the disbursement be made as quickly as possible in order not to endanger those who have been expecting the payment with eagerness, after due diligence by the federal government and the payment team.

In 2018, aviation unions, including the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) threatened a shut down Nigerian airspace over the government’s failure to release N45 billion in entitlements owed to the retirees.

The unions condemned the delayed payments and warned the then Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, that they would not stand by while retirees continued to die without receiving their benefits.

In January 2025, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Aviation threatened to block the Ministry of Aviation’s budget unless adequate provisions were made for the payment of outstanding entitlements to former Nigeria Airways workers.