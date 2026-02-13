After ICIR’s report, Plateau College of Health replaces indicted department head

THE Plateau State College of Health and Technology, Pankshin, has removed Yusuf Dalyop as the Head of Public Health Department, and issued admission to Chogkon Midah, a student who was disengaged after it was discovered that he had studied for months without a valid admission letter.

This development follows an investigation by The ICIR, which exposed allegations of admission racketeering, extortion, and systemic irregularities in the institution.

Mida’s father, Alpha Dubagari Isaac, a widower who alleged that Dalyop, demanded illegal payments in exchange for securing admission for his child, confirmed that his son resumed school on February 12, 2026, after months of staying at home despite having paid more than N350,000 in tuition and other fees for an admission that never materialised.

“Early January, the provost told me to ask my son to resume school. He said that he should come so that they can know what to do about his admission. That was why I sent him. He went there and met the provost who received him very well. He asked him to go and meet the HOD of their department,” Isaac told The ICIR.

Thee ICIR investigation that triggered action

The provost of the institution, Josiah Emmanuel, confirmed to the ICIR that Midah has resumed and will be issued an admission letter , marking a corrective action by the management of the school after our investigation.

“I will issue him with the admission letter on Monday by his grace. I will give a directive to the registrar to issue the admission letter with immediate effect,” the provost said. “We will give him admission for this year. He will only show evidence of the payments he had already made.”

The provost added that the case would be treated as a deferment, recognising that the student had already paid and attempted to study in the previous academic session.

Isaac said that the development brings relief after months of uncertainty.

“My son has been at home for a long time. Now he has resumed school, and I’m trusting God that everything will be completed, including the admission letter,” he said.

The provost also confirmed that Dalyop, the former HOD of Public Health has been removed and replaced.

“He is no longer the HOD. We have dismissed him from that office.” the provost said, adding: “The new HOD is Ezra Gomos.”

This leadership change aligns with findings from the investigative panel, which indicted the former HOD over irregular admissions and financial improprieties.

The ICIR reported in December 2025, that Isaac alleged that Dalyop, his former lecturer, demanded and received money to facilitate his son’s admission, and despite paying various sums, including N35,000 in cash and over N300,000 in tuition and departmental charges, his son’s name never appeared on any official admission list.

A panel set up by the college later confirmed that Midah paid N212,700 in tuition fees without possessing an admission letter, including 29 students across departments lacking basic admission requirements.

The internal panel report earlier obtained by The ICIR had established that although Midah and other dismissed students were issued matriculation numbers and paid school fees, but had no admission letter and should not have been allowed to participate in academic activities in the first place.