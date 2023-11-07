Again, bandits kill 5, abduct 5 in fresh attack on Katsina community

Reading time: 2 mins
Conflict and Security
Image of bandits
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

SUSPECTED terrorists, on Monday, November 6, killed five persons and abducted five others during an attack in Sayaya community in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The state Police command said in a statement on Tuesday, November 7, through its spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu, that bandits in their numbers attacked the community on November 6, 2023, at about midnight, wielding weapons such as AK-47 rifles and shooting sporadically.

He explained that Police officers were mobilised to the scene and managed to repel the attack after engaging the bandits in a gun duel.

“However, five people were shot dead, two injured, and five people kidnapped by the assailants. The injured were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention,” he added.

The Police called on the public to provide any information that could aid the investigation into the incident.

One of the residents of Sayaya, who spoke to journalists, said the attackers conducted house-to-house raids in the community, killing five and abducting several others.

He further disclosed that he lost his father during the attack, adding that the terrorists also rustled domestic animals and carted away other valuables during the operation.

The ICIR reports that the attack occurred just a day after a similar onslaught by bandits on the neighboring Musawa LGA.

On Sunday, November 5, around 10 p.m., bandits attacked the Maulud Celebration Ground in Rugar Kusa, in Kusawa, killing 14 people who had attended the celebration.

The ICIR gathered that Matazu and Musawa are neighbouring local governments.

Bandits kill nine, injure 16 at Katsina Islamic event 

On Monday, November 6, the state Police command confirmed that seven people were killed while 16 others were injured by bandits who stormed a religious occasion in Kusa town.

According to the Police, the bandits stormed the gathering a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sunday and fired several gunshots at those attending the occasion.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately, operatives were mobilised and (they) swung into action, where they succeeded in repelling the attack. Seven people were shot dead, and 18 people sustained gunshot injuries as a result of the attack and were evacuated to the General Hospital Musawa for immediate medical attention.

“However, two people out of the injured were confirmed dead by the doctor while receiving treatment.  Investigation is still ongoing. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Further development will be communicated in due course,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Monday, during his visit to the area, expressed distress over the incident and condoled those who lost their lives.

He also vowed that the state government and the Police would work towards apprehending the attack’s perpetrators.

Mustapha USMAN

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.