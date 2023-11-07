Again, bandits kill 5, abduct 5 in fresh attack on Katsina community

SUSPECTED terrorists, on Monday, November 6, killed five persons and abducted five others during an attack in Sayaya community in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The state Police command said in a statement on Tuesday, November 7, through its spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu, that bandits in their numbers attacked the community on November 6, 2023, at about midnight, wielding weapons such as AK-47 rifles and shooting sporadically.

He explained that Police officers were mobilised to the scene and managed to repel the attack after engaging the bandits in a gun duel.

“However, five people were shot dead, two injured, and five people kidnapped by the assailants. The injured were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention,” he added.

The Police called on the public to provide any information that could aid the investigation into the incident.

One of the residents of Sayaya, who spoke to journalists, said the attackers conducted house-to-house raids in the community, killing five and abducting several others.

He further disclosed that he lost his father during the attack, adding that the terrorists also rustled domestic animals and carted away other valuables during the operation.

The ICIR reports that the attack occurred just a day after a similar onslaught by bandits on the neighboring Musawa LGA.

On Sunday, November 5, around 10 p.m., bandits attacked the Maulud Celebration Ground in Rugar Kusa, in Kusawa, killing 14 people who had attended the celebration.

The ICIR gathered that Matazu and Musawa are neighbouring local governments.

Bandits kill nine, injure 16 at Katsina Islamic event

On Monday, November 6, the state Police command confirmed that seven people were killed while 16 others were injured by bandits who stormed a religious occasion in Kusa town.

According to the Police, the bandits stormed the gathering a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sunday and fired several gunshots at those attending the occasion.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately, operatives were mobilised and (they) swung into action, where they succeeded in repelling the attack. Seven people were shot dead, and 18 people sustained gunshot injuries as a result of the attack and were evacuated to the General Hospital Musawa for immediate medical attention.

“However, two people out of the injured were confirmed dead by the doctor while receiving treatment. Investigation is still ongoing. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Further development will be communicated in due course,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Monday, during his visit to the area, expressed distress over the incident and condoled those who lost their lives.

He also vowed that the state government and the Police would work towards apprehending the attack’s perpetrators.