Again, FG says Port Harcourt Refinery to commence operations December

Reading time: 1 mins
Oil and Gas
Oil refinery
File Photo: Oil refinery
Harrison EDEH
Harrison EDEH

THE Federal Government has again reassured that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) Ltd. would be back on stream by December.

This is not the first time the government has given this assurance, as the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva set similar targets last year.

Recall the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has been at daggers drawn with the Federal Government, as they made local Petroleum refining a focal point of its ongoing negotiations with the government and a pre-condition to petroleum subsidy removal.

The NLC specifically called on the federal government to fix local refineries of Kaduna, Warri and Portharcourt to be able to cater for domestic fuel consumption and save Naira from depreciation.

The minister of state for petroleum resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, said this on August 25, 2023, as contained in a statement by the chief corporate communications officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Garba Deen Muhammad.

“Our objective in coming here today is to ensure that in the next few years, Nigeria stops fuel importation. From what we have seen here today, Port Harcourt Refinery will come on board by the end of the year.

“Warri will come on stream by the end of the first quarter of next year, and Kaduna will also come on board towards the end of next year. If you add that to the Dangote Refinery, we will be able to stop fuel importation, and Nigerians will enjoy the full benefits of deregulation,” the Minister assured.

He also said he was satisfied with the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Port Harcourt refinery, noting that once all the refineries are back on stream, Nigerians will enjoy a better supply of petroleum products, and foreign exchange will be domesticated, leading to an improved economy.

During the visit, the minister also participated in the Refineries’ Rehabilitation Steering Committee meeting and held a meeting with the refinery’s Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Contractors.

Harrison EDEH
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.