Again, gunmen abduct sisters in Abuja, demand N30m ransom

GUNMEN have abducted two teenage sisters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and demanded a N30 million ransom for their release.

The incident occurred in the Chikakore community in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, on Sunday, January 28.

According to a report, the sisters, 16 and 14, were taken into the forests in the area by the abductors, who were about six in number.

They had broken into their residence and abducted the two girls along with their brother, who was sent back home with a message to the family demanding the ransom.

The kidnapping occurred despite the heightened security presence in the area.

The ICIR contacted the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Josephine Adeh on the issue.

“Please let me call you back later,” she said.

Adeh is, however, yet to respond to a text message sent to her phone lines on the incident.

Recently, residents of the community protested against bad roads in the area, which they said was contributing to the successful kidnapping activities carried out by criminal gangs in the area.

According to the letter of protest jointly signed by community members, the road project had been abandoned by the contractor for over a decade.

“That the menace created by the deplorable condition of the said road has become the bane of our underdevelopment since residents, Small & Medium Scale Enterprises/Businesses (SMEs) in these areas do not have access road to the metropolis,” the letter read.

The ICIR reported that many residents of the Bwari Area Council fled their homes due to the rising spate of abductions in the area.

As of January 19, at least 42 people had been abducted within the Bwari area of the FCT in 2024 alone.

On January 2, a father and his six daughters were abducted in the Zuma 1 Area of Bwari. The abductors also proceeded to shoot two Police officers and a family member who had made attempts to rescue the victims.

The family member died from the shooting, while the two security operatives sustained gunshot injuries.

How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



The kidnappers demanded N60 million as ransom, and the father was released to source for the sum.

After about 12 days in captivity, one of the sisters was killed, leading to outrage by Nigerians.

Despite billions of naira spent on registration of the National Identification Number (NIN) and the insistence by security experts that the technology be used to fight terrorism by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, his Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isa Pantami, who supervised the NIN registration said he raised N50 million through his friends to for the abductees’ release.

Many residents of the FCT have expressed concerns over heightened rates of abductions and banditry in the Area Councils.