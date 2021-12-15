30.8 C
Abuja

Again, Senate steps down Gender Equality Bill

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Nigerian senate Photo: File

Related

1min read

THE Senate has, again, stepped down a bill meant to create equal opportunities for both the male and female genders in the country.

Biodun Olujimi, a senator from Ekiti State, sponsored the proposed bill entitled, ‘A bill for an Act to make provisions for the empowerment of women and gender equality and to establish a legislative framework for the empowerment of women.’

According to Olujimi, the bill was meant to bring together all aspects of laws and implementation of laws relating to women empowerment and address issues on the appointments and representation of women in decision-making, positions and structures.

Some senators spoke against the bill on Wednesday. Their argument against it, just like in the Eight Senate, was that it would offend the sensibilities of a particular religion and make it unimplementable in some parts of the country.

The bill had earlier been stepped down by the  Eight Senate.

However, a few other senators wanted the bill to go for a second reading but their views were rejected.

It became a heated debate, and Senate President Ahmad Lawan had to intervene, Lawan said the sponsor should consult widely and present the bill again after considering areas of serious concerns raised by the lawmakers.

- Advertisement -

He then ruled that the bill be stepped down to give room for further discussions.

The Nigerian Senate had, in March 2016,  rejected a similar bill designed to grant women the same marital rights as their husbands.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Again, Senate steps down Gender Equality Bill

THE Senate has, again, stepped down a bill meant to create equal opportunities for...
Business and Economy

The future of trade is services, green, digital -Okonjo-Iweala

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has stated that the...
News

FG okays upward salary review for Police officers

THE Federal Government has approved an upward salary review for serving Police officers across...
Breaking News

Obasanjo, Abdulsalami, Sultan, others ask Buhari to implement constitutional reforms before 2023

THE COMMITTEE for Goodness of Nigeria - a new political pressure group co-convened by...
News

People living with disabilities picket NCC Abuja office over employment discrimination

MEMBERS of the Association of Applicants and Workers with Disabilities in Nigeria Wednesday picketed...
Advertisement

Most Read

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Afenifere leader, Adebanjo, says Akande lied in autobiography

Nigerian govt names Jama’at Nasr al-Islam Wal Muslimin, two others as terrorism sponsors

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Bandits kill Kaduna State House of Assembly member

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

Air Peace gets offer to fly to Dubai airport on ‘goodwill’

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Police detain Fisayo Soyombo over report indicting top officers

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThe future of trade is services, green, digital -Okonjo-Iweala

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.